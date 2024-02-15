Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 750 shares of company stock worth $73,308 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

View Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $93.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305,468. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.