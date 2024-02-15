Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,616 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 90.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,151,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1,010.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 113.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.11. 205,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

