Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,296 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 421,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $85,516,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Salesforce by 16.5% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 181,619 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,829,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Salesforce by 13.8% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.21, for a total value of $3,363,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,846,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,658,878.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock valued at $373,944,475. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.03.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.86. The stock had a trading volume of 875,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,507. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $295.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $280.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

