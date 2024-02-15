JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Target Price to $22.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MP Materials by 120.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
