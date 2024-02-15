JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) to Neutral

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $101.57 on Thursday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 492,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,421,000 after purchasing an additional 142,964 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Teradyne by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.