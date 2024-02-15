Julie Cameron-Doe Sells 6,383 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $671,938.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Cameron-Doe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $218,335.20.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $105.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.23.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

