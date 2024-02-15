Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 81 ($1.02) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 168 ($2.12) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 114.60 ($1.45).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Down 0.7 %

About Jupiter Fund Management

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 83.20 ($1.05) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.29. The firm has a market cap of £453.44 million, a PE ratio of 756.36 and a beta of 1.38. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 71.10 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 158.30 ($2.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.