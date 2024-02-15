Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90 to $2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $238 million to $246 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.30 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.750-10.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant stock opened at $314.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $183.19 and a fifty-two week high of $315.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter worth about $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kadant by 62.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

