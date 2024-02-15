Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90 to $2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $238 million to $246 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.30 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.750-10.050 EPS.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter worth about $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kadant by 62.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
