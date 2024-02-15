KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $24.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 1547927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 17,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $224,045.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,517.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 41,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,615,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,274,279.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 17,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $224,045.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,517.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 448,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,280 and have sold 69,900 shares valued at $880,153. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.97.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

