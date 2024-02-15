Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $105.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $106.32.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

