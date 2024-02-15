Karpus Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 226,457 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 16.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 23.0% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 81,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000.

Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.48%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

