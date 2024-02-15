Karpus Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.76% of Blue World Acquisition worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWAQ. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,407,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,162,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,481,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue World Acquisition alerts:

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BWAQ stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.