Karpus Management Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,763 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 90.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $98,833.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,440,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,620.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 96,461 shares of company stock valued at $757,672.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of MAV stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

