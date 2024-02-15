Karpus Management Inc. Has $445,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

