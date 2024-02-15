Kaspa (KAS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $41.10 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $41.10 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,694,423,461 coins and its circulating supply is 22,694,423,723 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,689,628,126.411095. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.14047091 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $42,958,533.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

