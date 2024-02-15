KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,991 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in KE by 35.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 64.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KE by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 12.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of KE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

