Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $182.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $170.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.60.

AIZ opened at $171.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. Assurant has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $179.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Assurant by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

