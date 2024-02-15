Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,857 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,477 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $368.72. The firm has a market cap of $358.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

