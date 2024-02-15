Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 891,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,833 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $44,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,307 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

