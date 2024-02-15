Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,152 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $69,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $93,051,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after purchasing an additional 458,758 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.03. 519,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,081. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $177.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

