Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $26,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 670.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,651,000 after buying an additional 112,634 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,288,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 65,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,246,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $168.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

