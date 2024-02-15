Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $34.31 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.90. 244,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

