Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $50.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $50,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.43. The company had a trading volume of 385,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $176.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

