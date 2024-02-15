Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $40,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $326.73. 575,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,103. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $330.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

