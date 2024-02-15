Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,877 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after acquiring an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,156,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after buying an additional 404,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after buying an additional 907,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $175.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,449. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.80. The stock has a market cap of $315.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

