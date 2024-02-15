Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,187 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.40% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $30,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,578,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,415,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 361,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

