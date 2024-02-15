Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Keyera Trading Down 0.9 %

KEY stock opened at C$31.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.47. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$27.98 and a 52 week high of C$34.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.72.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

