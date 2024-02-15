Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Director Sells $172,643.80 in Stock

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

