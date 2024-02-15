KOK Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $319,331.70 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00803715 USD and is up 6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $336,043.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

