Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHG. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

