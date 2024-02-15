Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages recently commented on PHG. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Koninklijke Philips
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Philips
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.