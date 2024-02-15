Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Koppers has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.
Koppers Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.16.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 301.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.
