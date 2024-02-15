Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.270-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.27 to $0.31 EPS.

DNUT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 422,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.85%.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 196.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 531.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 182,771 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

