Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Position Reduced by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,305 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.29% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $35,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,678.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

