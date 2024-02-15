Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KYMR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

KYMR stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,432 shares of company stock worth $2,012,765 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,560,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

