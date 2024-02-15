Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lantheus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.30. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNTH. TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 239.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 97.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lantheus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

