Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of LTRX opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 44,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

