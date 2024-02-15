Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantronix
Lantronix Trading Up 9.5 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lantronix
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 44,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.
About Lantronix
Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lantronix
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.