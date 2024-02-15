Leerink Partnrs Comments on Bruker Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRKR

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Bruker by 145.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.