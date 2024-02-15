Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,505,278 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 1,065,024 shares.The stock last traded at $59.98 and had previously closed at $62.07.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,003 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,570,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
