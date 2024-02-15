Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,948 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,129 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LBRT opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,611 shares of company stock worth $1,082,751. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

