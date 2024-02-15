Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 400200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Gold
Liberty Gold Stock Performance
Liberty Gold Company Profile
Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Gold
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.