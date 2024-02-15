Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 400200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

