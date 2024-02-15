Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.39

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 886749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $19,871,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,944,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,765,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,077,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 184.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 591,149 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

