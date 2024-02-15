Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Liberty Resources Acquisition worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 590.6% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 564,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 483,152 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 66.2% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 370.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 174,017 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Resources Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ LIBY opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.