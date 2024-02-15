Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 745,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LCTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $180.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 6,730,770 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,666,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,332,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don M. Bailey purchased 96,155 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $100,001.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,153.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 389.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

