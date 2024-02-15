Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $12.03 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Lithia Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $12.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $11.32. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $36.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $303.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.60. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.05 earnings per share.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

