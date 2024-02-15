Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $12.03 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Lithia Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $12.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $11.32. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $36.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $303.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.60. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.05 earnings per share.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.