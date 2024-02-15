Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $298.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.48. 108,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,667. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 36.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after acquiring an additional 90,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

