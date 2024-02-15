Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $334.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $334.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.48. The stock had a trading volume of 108,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,667. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 36.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after buying an additional 90,676 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 28,668 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.