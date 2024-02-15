Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 8.8%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.13. 2,246,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,477,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAC. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $16.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAC

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.