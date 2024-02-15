LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Lowered by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in LKQ were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 155,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 290,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,167. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

