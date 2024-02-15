LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LL Flooring in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in LL Flooring in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

