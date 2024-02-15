Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 35,154 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,154 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.54% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $40,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,044,000 after acquiring an additional 592,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,770,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.81. 198,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,147 shares of company stock worth $22,779,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

